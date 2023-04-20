Amazon.com’s AMZN Whole Foods is planning to cut “several hundred” corporate jobs, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing a memo it viewed. The grocer also plans to reorganize its corporate structure “to simplify operations,” including cutting down its number of operational regions, the report said. Employees affected by the restructuring will be informed Thursday, and no stores or facilities are expected to close, the newspaper said. Jobs at stores or distribution centers are not affected, according to the report. Amazon stock was flat in the extended session Thursday after ending the regular trading day down 0.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

