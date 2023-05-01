AMC Entertainment Holdings Chairman and CEO Adam Aron lashed out at Robinhood Markets in a Monday tweet after the company briefly ran a banner wrongly declaring that the movie-theater chain had filed for bankruptcy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Personal Finance Daily: This JPMorgan investment strategist’s side hustle is a profitable plantain business and the global labor market will lose 14 million jobs over the next five years - May 1, 2023
- Market Extra: Regional bank ETF hits record ‘relative’ low after First Republic’s failure, but momentum is shifting to the bulls - May 1, 2023
- : AMC CEO slams Robinhood over alert wrongly claiming theater chain had filed for bankruptcy - May 1, 2023