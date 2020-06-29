AMC delays reopening of U.S. theaters by about 2 weeks

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Monday that it expects to begin the reopening of its U.S. theaters on July 30, which represents a delay compared with previous expectations revealed earlier this month. The company said the delay takes into account the newly scheduled release dates of Disney’s “Mulan” and Warner Bros.’s “Tenet” movies. The company said it now expects to reopen about 450 U.S. movie theaters on July 30, with the remaining 150 theaters reopening about a week later. During AMC’s earnings call on June 9, the company said it expected 97% to 98% of its theaters reopened in time for the previous expected release dates for “Tenet” of July 17 and for “Mulan” of July 24. “Tenet” is now expected to be released on Aug. 12 and “Mulan” is expected to drop on Aug. 21. AMC’s stock rose 1.0% in afternoon trading. It has lost 41.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has slipped 5.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

