Movie-theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. on Thursday said its board of directors had elected Denise Clark and Keri Putnam to serve on that board starting on Jan. 1. Their terms will expire at AMC’s 2023 annual shareholder meeting, and they will stand for re-election after that point. Lee Wittlinger, a managing director at the investment firm Silver Lake, will also leave his role on AMC’s board at the end of the year. The theater chain in a statement said that decision reflected “the general practice following Silver Lake’s exit from an investment.” Silver Lake sold its stake in AMC last year. Wittlinger has been a director at AMC since 2018. Putnam this year launched Putnam Pictures, AMC said, and was previously CEO of the Sundance Institute and president of production at Miramax Films. Clark has done work for toy makers Hasbro Inc. and Mattel Inc. , Warner Music Group Corp. and Estee Lauder Cos. and others. Shares of AMC were down 0.5% after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story