AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC has enjoyed its ‘best week ever’ based on admissions revenue from July 21 through July 27, the company said Monday, setting a new company record for U.S. theaters and global theaters. Some 65 U.S. locations set single-week box office records, which include 13 locations in the greater Los Angeles market. The record revenue was driven primarily by the strong openings of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” which hit theaters July 21 and saw strong moviegoer demand throughout their first full week of release, according to AMC. The momentum for both movies stayed strong in their second weekend, the company said, in a statement. AMC also cited the opening of “Haunted Mansion” and the continued success of “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” and “Sound of Freedom,” which made July 27 through July 30 its third busiest weekend globally since theaters reopened from pandemic closures in 2020. Admissions revenue was “considerably more than double” the admissions revenue for the same weekend last year, the company said. Shares of the movie theater chain and meme stock darling rose 1.9% in premarket trades Monday, after ending Friday’s session up 2.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

