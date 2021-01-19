Breaking News
AMC Entertainment stock rockets on very heavy volume, after issuing of $100 million in notes due 2026

AMC Entertainment stock rockets on very heavy volume, after issuing of $100 million in notes due 2026

Posted by: Market Watch

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rocketed 28.2% on very heavy volume Tuesday, after the struggling movie theater operator disclosed that it raised $100 million through first-lien, secured notes due 2026. Trading volume soared to 206.3 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded on the NYSE, and more than six times the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 33.4 million shares. The stock has now run up 51.0% since it closed at a record low of $1.98 on Jan. 5. AMC said the $100 million in notes will bear interest at a rate of 15% per year. Interest for the first three interest periods after the issue date may be paid in payment-in-kind interest at a rate of 17% per year. The company may redeem up to 35% of the principal amount of the notes using proceeds from equity offerings on or before Jan. 15, 2023. Despite the recent gains, the stock has still lost 15.6% over the past three months and has tumbled 59.0% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 14.2% over the past year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

