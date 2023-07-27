A federal lawsuit claims that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC illegally shared customers’ information with Facebook, the Kansas City Business Journal reports. The lawsuit claims that the movie-theater chain and meme-stock darling illegally shared personally identifiable information with Facebook each time the plaintiffs bought a ticket on the AMC website, according to the report. AMC’s stock ended Thursday’s session down 10.9%, but rallied 2.6% in aftermarket trades. MarketWatch has reached out to AMC and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. META with a request for comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

