AMC Networks Inc. AMCX on Monday said that new Chief Executive Kristin Dolan resigned as a company director on Friday. The company — which oversees TV channels like AMC and IFC — said in a filing that the resignation was “not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Company’s Board of Directors on any matter relating to the operations, policies, or practices of the Company.” AMC Networks named Dolan as its new chief executive last month. Shares rose 2% after hours, after finishing the regular trading session 7.9% lower. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

