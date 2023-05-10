Shares of AMC Networks Inc. AMCX rose 1.1% in premarket trades Wednesday, continuing their bounce following the company’s better-than-expected first-quarter results. On Tuesday the TV network and streaming-services company’s first-quarter results beat analysts’ top- and bottom-line expectations, boosted by streaming revenue. The stock ended Tuesday’s session up 5.4% on volume of just under 727,500 shares, well above the 65-day average of almost 476,000 shares. The S&P 500 index SPX fell 0.5% Tuesday. AMC Networks’ shares have risen 2.8% in 2023, compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story