Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC continued their rally Wednesday, ending the session up 8.9% for their largest single-day percentage gain since Aug. 30, when they gained 16.7%. The stock also extended its winning streak to three days after Friday’s record-low close. AMC shares plunged last week after the movie-theater chain and meme-stock darling filed a prospectus for the sale of up to 40 million shares. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

