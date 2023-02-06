A meme-stock rally heated up in afternoon trading Monday, leading to a brief volatility-related halt in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC AMC shares were halted at 3:28 p.m. Eastern time Monday, before trading resumed at 3:33 p.m. Shares were recently up 14%, though they were up as much as 20.4% earlier Monday. Shares of fellow meme stock GameStop Inc. GME were enjoying a sharp move higher as well in Monday’s action, up nearly 8% shortly before the close of trading after surging as much as 11.8% earlier in the trading day. Those gains paled in comparison to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s BBBY 91% rally in Monday afternoon action. That stock was halted twice and achieved intraday gains of as much as 130%. AMC shares are up 69% so far in 2023, while GameStop’s stock has increased 30% and Bed Bath’s has risen 143%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story