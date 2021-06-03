Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. seesawed to a loss in volatile trading Thursday, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.
- : AMC stock seesaws to a loss after completing share-sale program, then asks investors for OK to issue more stock - June 3, 2021
- : GM stock ends at record after auto maker says first half will be ‘significantly better’ - June 3, 2021
- : Facebook considering reversal in content rules for politicians: report - June 3, 2021