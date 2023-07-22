The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rocketed more than 60% higher after hours on Friday as judge makes a surprise ruling on special stock plan.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : AMC stock surges 60% after Delaware judge puts brakes on APE-to-stock conversion plan - July 21, 2023
- The Human Cost: Lukas Gage’s viral video audition haunts the ‘hot labor summer’ actors’ strike sweeping Hollywood - July 21, 2023
- : Private-equity mogul Leon Black agreed to pay $62.5 million to settle Epstein-related claims: report - July 21, 2023