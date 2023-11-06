Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC are up 5.4% Monday, with the stock on pace to extend its win streak to three days, its longest since a five-day win streak that ended on Oct. 12. The movie-theater chain and meme-stock darling reports third-quarter results after market close Wednesday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet are looking for sales of $1.26 billion and a loss of 25 cents a share. AMC’s stock is down 68.6% in 2023, compared with the S&P 500 index’s SPX gain of 13.7%. Last week rival Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

