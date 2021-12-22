: AMC to reopen 2 more shuttered movie theaters in Southern California, Chicago

AMC, the world’s largest theater chain, said Wednesday it has reached lease agreements and will reopen the Northridge Fashion Center 10 in Northridge, Calif., and the former Arclight Chicago 14, in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, which will be renamed the AMC Chicago 14.
