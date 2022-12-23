Packaging company Amcor Plc AMCR AU:AMC said Friday it completed the sale of its three factories in Russia to Russia-based investor HS Investments for 370 million euros ($392.7 million) in cash. Amcor’s three sites in Russia employed 900 people and accounted for about 2% of sales in 2022. Amcor said the deal is not expected to have a material impact on its 2023 fiscal outlook. Amcor previously announced plans to sell its Russian business, as part of a larger move by companies in reaction to Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion. Shares of Amcor are down 0.3% in 2022, compared to a 19.8% drop by the S&P 500 [s: spx].Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story