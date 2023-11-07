Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC are down 6.3% Tuesday, putting the stock on pace to snap a three-day winning streak and register its biggest single-day percentage decline since Oct. 31, when it fell 7.2%. The movie theater chain and meme stock darling reports third-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet are looking for sales of $1.26 billion and a loss of 25 cents a share. AMC shares have fallen 71.4% in 2023, compared with the S&P 500 index’s SPX gain of 14.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

