Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD shares on Monday were on track for a seventh consecutive session of losses. AMD shares fell as much as 2.6% to an intraday low of $107.20, and were last down 1.1%. Over the past seven sessions, the stock has dropped 14.5%, and is looking at its longest losing streak since Sept. 6, when shares fell for seven straight trading days, according to Dow Jones data. It’s also the worst seven-day stretch for AMD shares since the seven ending Oct. 17, 2022, when it fell 14.6%. AMD’s stock, however, is still up about 68% year to date, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index SOX is up 40%, the S&P 500 index is up 13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP is up 28%. Year-to-date, of the components on the SOX index, AMD is the second best performer, wedged between Nvidia Corp.’s NVDA 180% gain, and Entegris Inc.’s ENTG 61% gain. Broadcom Inc. AVGO shares, on the other hand, were trading 0.7% higher with about an hour to go in the regular session. On Friday, AMD and Broadcom shares both held the dubious distinction of both logging six-session losing streaks. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story