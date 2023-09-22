The airline industry has been on a worldwide hunt to find spare parts for jet engines that were sold using unapproved documents.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Europe Markets: JPMorgan says there may be many oil crises this decade as it lifts rating on energy stocks - September 22, 2023
- : American Airlines becomes latest to find unapproved replacement parts: report - September 22, 2023
- Microsoft revised Activision deal addresses competition worries: UK regulator - September 22, 2023