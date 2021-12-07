American Airlines CEO Doug Parker to retire after roughly 9 years in the role

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 2.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air carrier said Chief Executive Doug Parker will retire, effective March 31, 2022, after about nine years in the role. The company said current President Robert Isom will succeed Parker as CEO. Before becoming president, Isom was chief operating officer at American, after being COO at US Airways. “Robert is an excellent team builder who has worked to bring people together throughout his career,” said John Cahill, American’s lead independent director. “He is the right leader to carry American forward into its next period of growth.” American’s stock has gained 13.7% year to date through Monday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has lost 5.3% and the S&P 500 has advanced 22.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

