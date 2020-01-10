American Airlines cuts unit revenue outlook, but lowers costs outlook

Breaking News
Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the air carrier cut its unit revenue outlook for the fourth quarter. The company now expects total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be flat to up approximately 1% from a year ago, compared with previous guidance of flat to up 2%. American said the lowered outlook is a result of lower-than-planned yields in the pre-Thanksgiving period and a higher completion factor. The company said, however, that “demand remains strong,” as the revenue performance in December was above expectations. The company lowered its guidance for Q4 cost per available seat mile (CASM), excluding fuel and net special items, to growth of 1% to 3% from growth of 2% to 4%, citing improved operations performance and higher completion factor. Separately, the company said it did not expect a “material financial impact” from the confidential agreement with Boeing Co. on compensation for financial damages related to the grounding of Boeing’s 737-MAX aircraft, which was disclosed on Jan. 6. American’s stock has gained 2.8% over the past three months through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has rallied 9.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 9.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

