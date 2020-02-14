American Airlines joins other U.S. airlines in extending 737 Max flights halt

American Airlines Group Inc. said Friday it expects to fly its Boeing Co.’s 737 Max aircraft on Aug. 18, joining United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. in forecasting a late summer return for the grounded aircraft. American Airlines had previously canceled 737 Max flights through June. Boeing’s 737 Max jets have been grounded worldwide since March after two deadly crashes less than five months apart. A return-to-service for the Max has been dragging, and Boeing said in January it expects the aircraft to return to the skies starting mid-year. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story