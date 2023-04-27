American Airlines Group Inc. AAL reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings before market open Thursday. The carrier reported first-quarter net income of $33 million, or earnings of 5 cents a share, on an adjusted basis, compared with a net loss of $1.5 billion, or an adjusted per-share loss of $2.32 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for earnings of 4 cents a share. American Airlines reported first-quarter revenue of $12.19 billion, a 37% increase on the prior year’s quarter, but below the FactSet consensus of $12.21 billion. In a statement American Airlines said that its revenue performance was driven by “the continued strength” of the demand environment. “The American Airlines team ran a great operation and delivered on our financial guidance for the quarter, resulting in a first-quarter profit for the first time in four years,” said American Airlines’ CEO Robert Isom, in the statement. American Airlines’ stock fell 0.6% in premarket trades Thursday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

