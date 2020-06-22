American Airlines to raise $3.5 billion in new financing

American Airlines Group Inc. said Sunday it plans to raise $3.5 billion in new financing to boost its liquidity amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely curtailed air travel. In statements Sunday, the airline said it plans to raise $1.5 billion in senior secured notes due in 2025, will sell $750 million in shares and another $750 million in senior convertible notes due in 2025, and will enter a $500 million loan facility. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, BofA Securities and JP Morgan will be acting as representatives for the underwriters. Last week, Jefferies analysts predicted global airline capacity could fall by 70% in July. American Airlines stock has dropped 44% year to date, compared to the S&P 500’s 4% decline this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

