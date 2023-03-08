American Express Co. AXP said late Wednesday that its board has approved a 15% dividend increase to 60 cents a share, from 52 cents a share. The dividend is payable on May 10 to shareholders of record on April 7. Shares of American Express rose 1.4% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 0.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

