For Mattel Inc., nearly everything that could have gone wrong in the third quarter did go wrong, including a stark decline in sales for one of the toy maker’s most iconic brands, American Girl dolls.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- American Girl dolls are dying, and taking Mattel with them - October 26, 2017
- Personal Finance Daily: How immigrants help American workers and Americans’ number one financial fear - October 26, 2017
- Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Intel find billions more in profit - October 26, 2017