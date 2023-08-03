American Superconductor Corp.’s stock continued its pullback Thursday, falling 20.2% in premarket trades. Shares of American Superconductor ended Wednesday’s session down 29%, snapping a five-day winning streak. The company’s stock surged recently on no apparent corporate news, although superconductor technology has been attracting plenty of attention following a claim by researchers in South Korea that they have discovered a room-temperature ambient-pressure superconductor. The research has generated both viral buzz and some skepticism, Scientific American reports.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

