Shares of American Tower REIT surged 5.9% in afternoon trading Friday, to pace the gainers among its large-capitalization peers, after Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan turned bullish, citing attractive valuation and increasing broadband demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Horan raised his rating on the real estate investment trust, which focues on multi-tenant communications real estate, to outperform from peer perform. His price target on the stock (AMT) is $270, which is 10.4% above current levels. “AMT is benefiting from very strong emerging market demand, and India which has been a drag, appears set to accelerate growth as the industry has consolidated down to a reasonable level,” Horan wrote in a note to clients. He said he had been on the sidelines because growth had slowed slightly, uncertainties related to the T-Mobile U.S. Inc. merger with Sprint and “rich” valuations, but given the declines in Treasury yields, he now believes AMT’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) yield of 3.7% are “attractive.” The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was last at 0.661%, down from 1.919% at the end of 2019. The stock was the biggest gainer Friday among the components of the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF’s , which was trading up 1.8% on Friday. Horan also upgraded Crown Castle International Corp. to outperform from perform, and the stock was the REIT ETF’s second biggest gainer with a 3.4% rally. Year to date, AMT has advanced 5.1%, while the REIT ETF has dropped 15.7% and the S&P 500 has lost 8.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
American Tower REIT’s stock surges to pace gains among its peers, after Oppenheimer turns bullish
