Americans trying to buy or sell a home are becoming more pessimistic, a new survey by Fannie Mae says.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Americans are growing ‘increasingly frustrated’ with the economy and gloomy about the housing market, Fannie Mae survey says - July 7, 2022
- Rex Nutting: The real labor shortage is looming, and everything we’re doing is making it worse - July 7, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Kellogg could face pushback from major retailers like Walmart over price hikes - July 7, 2022