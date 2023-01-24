AmerisourceBergen Corp. ABC said Tuesday it plans to change its name to Cencora in the second half of the year. The ticker will change to COR at that time. The drug distribution giant said the new name reflects a “future-oriented mindset.” AmerisourceBergen’s stock has gained 22.9% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 SPX is down 7.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

