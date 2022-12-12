Amgen Inc. said Monday it has agreed to acquire Horizon Therapeutics Plc in an all-cash deal valued at $27.8 billion, confirming earlier reports and a deal that was first mooted in November. Under the terms of the deal, Amgen will pay $116,50 per each Horizon share owned, equal to a 47.9% premium over the stock’s closing price on Nov. 29, the day before the deal was first announced. It’s equal to a premium of 19.7% over the stock’s closing price Friday at $97.29. Amgen will finance the deal via a bridge loan for $28.5 billion with Citibank N.A. acting as administrative agent, and Citibank, Bank of America N.A. as lead arrangers and bookrunners. “The acquisition of Horizon is a compelling opportunity for Amgen and one that is consistent with our strategy of delivering long-term growth by providing innovative medicines that address the needs of patients who suffer from serious diseases,” Amgen CEO Robert Bradway said in a statement. The deal is expected to generate robust cash flow, with the companies drumming up about $10 billion in combined cash flow over the 12 months through the third quarter of 2022. It’s expected to boost non-GAAP per-share earnings from 2024 and to lead to pretax cost savings of at least $500 million by the third year after close. Amgen expects the regulatory approvals and other conditions under the Irish business code — it’s based in Dublin — to be achieved by the first half of 2023. Horizon shares jumped 14% premarket on the news.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story