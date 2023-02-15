Amgen Inc. has attracted about $55.7 billion of investor orders on Wednesday for its mega bond deal, signaling strong demand for financing tied to its roughly $28 billion acquisition of Dublin-based Horizon Therapeutics, according to a tally from Informa Global Markets.Amgen AMGN and Horizon HZNP announced plans for the mashup in December, with Amgen receiving a $28.5 billion bridge credit facility from Citibank and Bank of America to help aid the transaction.The target size of the new bond deal was around $20 billion according to investors, with proceeds helping Amgen fund its acquisition with longer-term debt.Yields in the U.S. investment-grade corporate bond market have retreated to around 5% from October’s peak levels of 6%, evidence of the rally in risk assets to kick off 2023, despite higher interest rates stemming from the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight. Price talk on Amgen’s shortest two-year class of bonds was in the area of 90 basis points above the risk-free Treasury rate, according to CreditSights, while talk was in the area of 230 basis points above the benchmark rate for its 40-year class on bonds. Read: Amgen plans mega bond deal to help fund $28 billion HorizonMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

