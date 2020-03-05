Amplify Energy stock tanks after company swings to loss, halves dividend and delays certain projects

Breaking News
Shares of oil and gas company Amplify Energy Corp. tumbled 29% Thursday, after the company swung to a surprise fourth-quarter loss, halved its dividend and said it’s delaying certain projects as it works to cope with headwinds created by slumping commodity prices. “As with most energy producers, Amplify is beginning 2020 in the face of significant headwinds following the recent commodity price decline,” Chief Executive Ken Mariani said in a statement. “While the margins on our long-life, low-decline asset base are sensitive to commodity price fluctuations, Amplify took prudent and proactive steps to mitigate that risk by hedging more than 60% of total production and 77% of crude oil prior to the recent price decline.” Houston, Tx.-based Amplify said it had a net loss of $27.5 million, or 71 cents a share, in the quarter, after income of $5.2 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $77.9 million from $72.9 million. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 15 cents and sales of $79.8 million. The company said its cutting its dividend to 10 cents a share from 20 cents, to be paid March 30 to shareholders of record as of March 16. The company produced 29.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent a day in the quarter, at the low end of its guidance. It set its 2020 capital program at $40 million to $52 million, for a midpoint estimate of $46 million. Shares have fallen 65% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

