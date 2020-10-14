: Amy Coney Barrett says ‘politically controversial’ climate change is still a matter of public debate

Man-made climate change is a controversial topic still up for public debate and so off limits, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said during her nomination hearing.
