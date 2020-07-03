An instant chat app promising criminals ‘worry free secure communication’ was hacked by police — here’s how 746 gangsters were arrested.

Police hacked into a WhatsApp-style chat for gangsters and spied on drug dealers, weapons traffickers, and crime lords plotting to execute rivals.
