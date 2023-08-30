Jefferies bank analyst Ken Usdin on Wednesday said the Federal Deposit Insurance Co.’s propose requirements on long-term debt for banks of $100 billion or more in assets came in “on the tamer side of expectations.” The long term debt proposal will result in minimal earnings impact with a three-year phase in, Usdin said. Bank stocks mostly shrugged off the FDIC announcement on Tuesday, with Financial Select Sector SPDR XLF gaining 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE up by 1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

