Vail Resorts Inc. late Monday named Angela Korch as its next chief financial officer beginning Dec. 22, to succeed Michael Barkin, who announced plans to retire back in July. Vail noted that Korch “rejoins” the company after serving as financial chief at CorePower Yoga since May 2020. Korch started working for Vail back in 2010 and rose to heading the company’s Corporate & Mountain Finance division. Korch and Barkin will work together in the handoff until Barkin’s last day on Jan. 1, 2023. “We are pleased to welcome Angela back to Vail Resorts as our new CFO,” said Kirsten Lynch, Vail chief executive, in a statement. “Angela is a strong leader with deep experience in our industry, a passion for our sport, and a long history with our company.” Vail shares were flat after hours, following a 2.6% decline in the regular session to close at $258.80.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

