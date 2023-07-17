Former Countrywide CEO Angelo Mozilo has died at 84, according to reports. The housing executive was regarded by many as one of the faces of the financial crisis, as his company was the top mortgage lender at the height of the bubble that brought the U.S. economy to its knees. He died of natural causes, according to Bloomberg News, citing a statement from his son Mark. His death was also reported by National Mortgage News and daily industry newsletter issued by Rob Chrisman. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

