ANGI Homeservices’ CFO to step down

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s ANGI Homeservices Inc. said late Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Jamie Cohen will step down Jan. 1 “to pursue an outside opportunity.” IAC’s CFO Glenn H. Schiffman will take on the role at ANGI while the company conducts a search for a permanent replacement. After stepping down, Cohen will remain an adviser for the next few months “to ensure a smooth transition,” ANGI said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
