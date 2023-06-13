Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. BUD rose 0.8% in morning trading Tuesday, after country singer bar owner Garth Brooks implied he would not ban Bud Light at his bar. Anheuser-Busch’s stock has bounced 4.0% since it closed at a 6 1/2-month low of $53.40 on May 31. The stock had plunged 17.8% in May, amid an anti-trans backlash over the Bud Light brand’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In a video posted on Brooks’ Inside Studio G website, Brooks said “inclusivity is always going to be me,” and said “Friends in Low Places” bar will have the most popular beers, implying it would sell Bud Light. Anheuser-Busch’s stock has shed 7.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has climbed 13.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

