Announced year-to-date job cuts are the highest since 2009, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said Thursday. Though announced cuts fell 24% in February, to 77,770, that’s up 410% from a year ago, and the highest for the second month of the year since 2009. The 180,713 announced job cuts this year is also tracking as the highest since 2009. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

