Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is losing another executive. David Limp, senior vice president of devices & services, plans to retire this year — the latest departure of a longstanding Amazon executive since company Chief Executive Andy Jassy took over in 2021. Limp’s exit comes after 13 years at the e-commerce giant, where he oversees Amazon’s Alexa, Echo and other gadgets that have proven popular but struggled to make money.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

