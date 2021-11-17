Elon Musk sold a large chunk of Tesla Inc. stock for the seventh straight day Tuesday, bringing him about halfway to his Twitter promise of selling 10% of his stake in the company.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Another day, another Tesla stock sale for Elon Musk: $8.8 billion over past 7 days - November 16, 2021
- Dow Jones Newswires: Japan’s exports notch eighth straight month of growth in October - November 16, 2021
- Dow Jones Newswires: PG&E finalizes $860 million green bond issuance - November 16, 2021