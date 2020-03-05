Anthony Levandowski ordered to pay Google $179 million

Anthony Levandowski, the former head of Uber Technology Inc.’s self-driving car efforts, was ordered by a court Wednesday to pay Alphabet’s Google $179 million in his contract dispute. Reuters reported that Levandowski filed for bankruptcy protection shortly after the ruling. An arbitration panel had ruled against Levandowski and colleague Lior Ron in December, finding that they engaged in unfair competition and breached legal obligations with Google, where Levandowski previously worked as a high-level engineer at its self-driving vehicle unit. Wednesday’s ruling confirmed that panel’s ruling. Ron settled with Google in February for $9.7 million. While Uber indemnifies employees against having to pay certain fines and damages, the company is expected to challenge the judgment, according to Reuters. Levandowski is also facing a federal indictment for allegedly stealing trade secrets.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

