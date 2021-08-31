: AOC and other progressives call for Biden to replace Powell as Fed chair

A group of progressive House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, on Monday called for President Joe Biden to replace Fed Chairman Jerome Powell when his term expires in February.
