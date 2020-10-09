: Aon board hikes dividend 5%

Aon PLC AON said late Friday that its board is raising the professional services company’s dividend by 5%. Aon said the board authorized a quarterly dividend of 46 cents a share, up from 44 cents a share, to be paid Nov. 13 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 2. Aon shares were flat after hours, following a 0.5% rise during the regular session to close at $209.19.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

