Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares APLS jumped 30% premarket on Wednesday after the company identified a potential cause for a rare but serious side effect linked with its Syfovre injection for age-related macular degeneration. Structural variations were found in a certain filter needle used to withdraw treatment from the vial when preparing the injection, the company said in a release late Tuesday. Although a causal relationship has not been established between those needles and the reported cases of retinal vasculitis, or inflammation of the retinal vessels, Apellis recommended that practitioners use a different type of needle already in distribution. Eight confirmed cases of retinal vasculitis have been linked with Syfovre, the company said. Two of those patients “have severe vision impairment which is unlikely to be resolved,” the company said. Apellis shares are down 40.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

