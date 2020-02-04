API data reveal a weekly climb of more than 4 million barrels in U.S. crude supply, sources say

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 4.2 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 31, according to sources. The API data also reportedly showed a stockpile increase of about 2 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stocks declined by 1.8 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. The EIA data are expected to show crude inventories rose by 3 million barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. They also forecast a supply climb of 1.9 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate inventories were expected to decline by 100,000 barrels. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $49.50 a barrel in electronic trading. It settled at $49.61 Tuesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

