API reports higher-than-expected 3.8 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.8 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 20, according to sources. The data also showed gasoline stockpiles up by 1.3 million barrels, while distillate inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, declined 1.4 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern and gas inventories will be released at a noon, a day early due to the Thanksgiving holiday. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $44.80 a barrel in electronic trading, up 4.1% but down from Tuesday’s settlement at $44.91/bbl. on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

