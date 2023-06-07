Apollo Global Management Inc. APO said Wednesday it received a commitment from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for warehouse financing deals by its new asset-backed finance (ABF) franchise and Atlas SP Partners, its securitized credit origination business. Atlas SP is expected to be able to support about $15 billion of new warehouse financing commitments, including the backing from ADIA, with a focus on private investment grade and sub-investment-grade opportunities. “As the global fixed income market evolves, our strategy of scaled fixed income replacement is expanding into a broader array of private credit solutions,” said Apollo co-president Jim Zelter. Apollo stock is up 1.5% in premarket trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
